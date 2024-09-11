Gwent Police attended a report of a crash on Newport Road in Bedwas, near the Pantglas Industrial Estate, at around 9.15am on Wednesday.

They closed the road at around 10am, and later confirmed that the incident had involved a car and a cyclist.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene along with police officers, and later took the cyclist to hospital.

According to a spokesperson for Gwent Police, the cyclist, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" following the crash.

The full statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Newport Road, Bedwas at around 9.15am on Wednesday 11 September.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh ambulance Service.

"The collision involved a push bike and a car. The cyclist, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries."

As of 3pm on Wednesday, September 11, the road remains closed, and it is unknown when it will be reopened.