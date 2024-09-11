John Wheaton, 39, was prevented from going to her Blackwood address but still went there after she had invited him over on February 25.

One of the items he took from her was a ring belonging to her grandfather but the defendant later returned that to her.

Rose Glanville, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that Wheaton had also made a threatening telephone call to the woman.

The defendant said to her: “Don't take the p***.

“If you do, I will come and find you and I will kill you.”

Wheaton, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly admitted two counts of being in breach of a restraining order and one count of theft.

It was revealed that the defendant has 54 previous convictions for 24 offences that include relevant ones for harassment and being in breach of a restraining order.

Alice Sykes representing Wheaton said her client had already served the equivalent of a 12-month prison sentence after being held in custody on remand since his arrest in March.

His barrister added: “There were issues with her inviting him, although he is fully aware that that is not an excuse.”

The court was further told that the victim has been contacting the defendant while he has been in prison over the last six months.

Miss Sykes there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” in this case.

Judge Eugene Egan said both parties had made “a bit of a mockery” of the restraining order.

He told Wheaton that as he had already served in effect a 12-month jail sentence he was going to impose a 12-month community order with conditions.

The defendant must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and also pay a victim surcharge.