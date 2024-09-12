Some of the areas highlighted for the decrease in unemployment include Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.

This is due to the efforts of work coaches, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Ian Mattey, DWP South East Wales external engagement leader, said: "Jobseekers looking to move forward in their career will find the inspiration and support they need at their local job centre.

"Developing a relationship with their work coaches can prove extremely beneficial to set them on the right path, considering their personal circumstances."

He also highlighted the role of employer partnership teams in linking jobseekers with businesses to fill vacancies.

Various job fairs have been planned across south east Wales, including in Ebbw Vale, Barry, and Blackwood on September 11, and in Abergavenny and Newport on September 12.

Caldicot is scheduled to host a job fair on September 19.

Newport and Cardiff job centres have also hosted pre-employment pathways in the construction and security sectors.

These initiatives include sector insight, work experience, guaranteed interviews, and skills training for jobseekers.

The DWP also reminded parents on Universal Credit that they can receive help with childcare payments.

Jobseekers can search the DWP's 'Find a Job' website for available positions.