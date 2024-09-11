Prime Hydration is available in a variety of different flavours in the UK including Lemon Lime, Meta Moon, Ice Pop and Tropical Punch.

Other more recent flavours include Cherry Freeze, which launched in January, and Strawberry Banana which came out in April.

The Prime X flavour line was released in the UK in June, which was accompanied by a competition that gave people the chance to win USD$1 million (around £763,000).

New rare Glowberry Prime spotted in Iceland

One of the more popular Prime Hydration flavours is Glowberry, which first launched back in 2023.

The Prime flavour tastes of sour apple berries and comes in a glow-in-the-dark bottle.

It was originally labelled "ultra rare" by fans as bottles of Glowberry Prime proved extremely hard to come by, especially in the UK.

Aldi became the first UK supermarket to stock the "ultra rare" drink in October last year, and since then it has begun appearing in stores all over the UK.

But in August (2024) Prime founders KSI and Logan Paul revealed the launch of new "rare" Glowberry Prime in different 'Halloween-themed' bottles.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they said: "A FAN FAVORITE IS BACK...", with pictures of the new look bottles.

A FAN FAVORITE IS BACK…​



GLOWBERRY PRIME HITS SHELVES TOMORROW! 🟢 pic.twitter.com/8EYgRPSfXg — DrinkPrime (@PrimeHydrate) August 6, 2024

Originally these new Glowberry Prime drinks were only available in the US.

But they have now been spotted in Iceland by Newfoodsuk.

Fans have already begun rushing to their local Iceland stores in search of the new Prime upon seeing the Newfoodsuk post on social media, with the Instagram post alone receiving more than 1,200 likes.

Prime commented on the Instagram post saying the new Glowberry drink was "SPOOKY GOOD".

Iceland also stocks the unique Haaland and Arsenal Prime flavours, as well as all the other usual ones.

Prime Hydration, which is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs. It also has zero sugars and is only 20 calories per bottle.