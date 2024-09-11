The food and drink company is well known for a range of products including KitKat, Cheerios, Quality Street and Nescafe coffee.

But not all of its products hang around forever.

A number of Nestle's products have been discontinued over the years as its range continued to develop.

Discontinued Nestle products

Nestle has axed several products from its range recently.

In November last year, Nestle revealed it was discontinuing its Caramac and Animal Bars much to the disappointment of fans.

Then in February (2024), Nestle announced it was cutting Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars from its range of products.

Shoppers learnt in June Nestle's limited edition Yorkie Orange chocolate bars - first launched in the UK back in 2021 - had also been discontinued.

Before late last month (August) Nestle confirmed it had discontinued Rowntree's Randoms Squidgy Swirls.

Fans call for return of discontinued Nestle cereal

But it's a Nestle cereal that has been discontinued twice that has received the most support from shoppers for a comeback.

Nestle's Golden Grahams was a popular cereal in the UK back in the 1980s and 1990s.

Were you a fan of Nestle's Golden Grahams cereal? (Image: Amazon)

However, a gradual decline in sales led to the breakfast item being discontinued in the early 2000s.

Much to the delight of fans, Golden Grahams was reintroduced by Nestle back in 2010.

But the cereal only lasted 11 years before being discontinued once again in 2021.

Three years on from its second axing, fans of the Nestle cereal are still complaining.

@anon_opin When Nestlé discontinued Golden Grahams it was the biggest insult to mankind — ali saltmarsh (@ladybird1015610) September 5, 2024

One person on X (formerly Twitter) said: "When Nestlé discontinued Golden Grahams it was the biggest insult to mankind."

While another added: "Nestle Golden Grahams. Discontinued a few years ago. Travesty."

Nestle Golden Grahams. Discontinued a few years ago. Travesty.



And Bramble Jelly jam has now gone extinct; Morrisons were the last keepers of the flame but they too have gone the way of shelves packed with vile chocolate spreads. — Paul (@PaulioScorchio) September 3, 2024

With several popular cereals axed in recent years, we asked our readers which discontinued cereal they would like to see make a comeback.

Golden Grahams was the most popular choice receiving 32% of the vote, well ahead of the next best - Coco Pops Rocks (24%).

Nestle issues update on the future of Golden Grahams cereal

With the popularity surrounding Golden Grahams still evident, we asked Nestle if there was a chance of it making another comeback.

RECOMMENDED READING:

A Nestlé spokesperson said: "Golden Grahams has not been sold in the UK for several years.

"While there’s no plan to bring back Golden Grahams, its sibling brand, Curiously Cinnamon, is still available nationwide.

"Nestlé’s cereal lineup is packed with household favourites like Cheerios, Shreddies and Shredded Wheat.

"For those who miss the honey taste of Golden Grahams, we’d suggest trying Honey Cheerios or Honey Shreddies for a delightful breakfast treat!"

Would you like to see the return of Nestle's Golden Graham cereal? Let us know in the comments below.