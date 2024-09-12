Warning Notes, an 'immersive sonic experience of suspense and shifting sounds,' will be performed at the World Heritage Site on Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21.

The show, by artists Mark Anderson and Liam Walsh, will feature a live performance and an ensemble of 'visually striking mechanical instruments' such as gongs, bells, and whistles.

Warning Notes will "create a rich and powerful soundscape that gives voice to the current social and ecological alarm that ripples across our world."

The show is funded by the Arts Council of Wales and co-commissioned and co-presented by Cadw and OCM.

Mr Anderson said: "There are so many things that should be causing alarm: war, climate change, inequality, social injustice, personal situations, and here it is given a voice, a clarion call, from a whisper to a roar.

"At times a volatile mix of energy and sound, at others a reflecting meditative tranquillity we possibly all seek."

Dr Ffion Reynolds, senior heritage events and arts manager at Cadw, said: "We are very much looking forward to welcoming Warning Notes to Blaenafon Ironworks this September and seeing how the artists respond to Cadw’s fantastic World Heritage Site.

"The work will bring the site alive with hypnotic, mechanical, kinetic and sculptural instruments and accompanying sounds, poems and movement.

"This will be a unique experience for the audience to enjoy and I’d encourage people to book their tickets quickly to avoid missing this opportunity."