Savannah Roberts, 27, has been jailed for three years and nine months, after she hit a cyclist causing them serious injury, whilst driving along Penarth Road in Cardiff.

The victim, a man, lost one of his legs as a result of her actions in the early hours of Friday, August 5, 2022.

Roberts stopped further along the road to go back and check on the victim, but she then chose to drive off, leaving the victim lying on the roadside in pain and shouting for help.

In the days following, Roberts sold her car, the Ford Fiesta, in an attempt to cover up her actions and hide any link between her and the incident.

The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales before being transferred to Morriston Hospital in Swansea, where he had to have a leg amputated.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “A 27-year-old woman has been jailed after the car she was driving hit a cyclist – who lost a leg as a result of the collision.

“Savannah Roberts, from Penarth, also later sold her car in an attempt to cover up her role in the incident, which took place in the early hours of Friday, August 5, 2022.

“Roberts, driving her Ford Fiesta, collided with a cyclist when driving up Penarth Road in Cardiff at around 2.25am, knocking the rider off his bicycle and causing serious injuries.

“Although Roberts did stop and return to the victim, she then drove off – leaving the victim lying on the roadside asking for help.

“After the collision Roberts sold the car to try and hide any link to her and the incident.

“But after extensive CCTV and forensic work, and other enquiries by officers, the car was linked to Roberts and she was arrested, after being seen to be driving through a red light.

“During interview she replied “no comment” to all questions.

“Last Thursday, September 5, at Cardiff Crown Court, Roberts was jailed for three years and nine months for causing serious injury by careless driving and perverting the course of justice.”