Sophie Stevens, from Wyesham, Monmouth, will mark ten years of 'Dancing with Sophie Stevens' this coming Sunday, September 15.

Ms Stevens began her first FitSteps class at the Bridges Centre and Monmouth Leisure Centre on September 15, 2014.

As a thank you to her members, she has organised a get-together and quiz at the Bridges Centre.

Over the years, Ms Stevens has expanded her classes to include FitSteps FAB, Zumba, and line dancing.

She has also held FitSteps master workshops with former Strictly Come Dancing stars Ian Waite - who recently won Dancing With The Stars Australia - and Natalie Lowe.

In December, Sophie was voted Regional Instructor of the Year for Wales 2023.

An award was presented to her by Ian Waite.

Ms Stevens is now looking forward to celebrating her decade of dedication with her dance community.