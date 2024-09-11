Daniel Carpenter, 43, has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison and police have launched an appeal to find him.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find 43-year-old Daniel Carpenter from the Pantside area."

"He has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Wednesday 22 May 2024.

"He received a prison sentence of 13 years for the offence of robbery at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday 13 April 2018.

"Due to the fact he has breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison

"If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2400290621, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."