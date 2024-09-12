Four flats are earmarked for the property at 7 Charles Street as part of the redevelopment project, submitted by applicant Ganesh Practoor.

Designs for the project show one flat will be built on the ground floor of the premises, which was previously a camera shop – although a small area at the front will remain separate and for retail use.

The first floor will contain another flat, while the remaining two flats will each be based on the building’s second and third levels.

Council planning officers said that although the plans meant some retail space would be lost, the ground floor will still contain a commercial area at the front, and the project “would not harm the vitality and vibrancy of the city centre”.

The flats provide “adequate” space for residents in a “highly sustainable” location, and any issues of overlooking have been mitigated by the plans, they added.

Planning permission was granted, subject to several conditions.