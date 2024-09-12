Heinz is known for a range of different products including various sauces, soups and baked beans.

The latest edition to the Heinz range is its tinned Spaghetti Carbonara, the release of which divided fans.

Some fans described the new Spaghetti Carbonara as an "abomination" while others exclaimed, "love a pasta in a tin".

But it has not been all good news for Heinz fans in 2024.

In August the company confirmed they had discontinued Heinz Ploughman’s Pickle.

Now fans have learnt Heinz Organic Baked Beanz have also been axed from its range of products.

One shopper posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying: "@HeinzUK why on earth can I not buy Heinz organic baked beans any more?

"They were the best organic baked beans on the market! I wish they could be brought back."

A Heinz spokesperson replied confirming the worst, simply writing: "This product has now been discontinued."

The baked beanz fan said it was "such a shame" the product had been axed and reiterated the point that they were "the best of the Organic baked beans on offer".

KraftHeinz has been contacted for further comment.

Other products discontinued by big-name brands in 2024

Heinz isn't the only big-name brand to have discontinued products in 2024.

The likes of Walkers Crisps, Nestle and even supermarket giant Aldi have also axed products in the past 12 months.

Walkers revealed earlier this year it had stopped making Marmite-flavoured crisps.

This came after the likes of Salt and Vinegar Quavers, Worcester sauce flavour and Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze crisps were axed from its range at the back end of 2023.

Nestle, in February (2024), revealed it was cutting Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars from its range of products.

Before fans, over the last few months, learnt the confectionary company's limited edition Yorkie Orange chocolate bar and Rowntree's Randoms Squidgy Swirls have also been discontinued.

Meanwhile, Aldi was forced to apologise recently after confirming its Village Bakery Seeded Medium Sliced Loaf had been discontinued in what shoppers labelled "sad news".