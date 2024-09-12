From October 1, it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers to register with the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Previously, only keepers with 50 or more birds had to register, but the new rule means all keepers of poultry and other captive birds must register, regardless of how many birds they keep.

However, some types of captive birds that are kept as pets and live solely indoors, without any outside access, are exempt from registration.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: "This new requirement will allow us to communicate with bird keepers effectively, which is vital in helping us to manage disease outbreaks such as bird flu.

"We encourage all keepers in Wales to register their birds ahead of the legal deadline on October 1."

More than 2,000 keepers of small flocks across Wales have already registered ahead of the deadline.

By registering, keepers will receive updates and guidance if there is a disease outbreak, such as bird flu, in their area.

The chief veterinary officer for Wales, Richard Irvine, said: "The new registration requirements from October 1 will help bird keepers to protect their flocks.

"The Animal and Plant Health Agency will be able to contact bird keepers if there’s a notifiable disease outbreak in their area, such as bird flu, to inform them about actions they need to take to protect the health of their birds, and to prevent the spread of disease."

He also reminded keepers of the importance of maintaining high standards of hygiene and biosecurity to protect their flocks from the threat of disease.

He added: “Bird keepers have worked hard to protect their flocks from the risks of avian influenza in recent years and I want to thank them for their continued efforts.”

Keepers will need to review their entry on the register each year to ensure their details are up to date and any changes are recorded.