A MAN has been jailed for spitting in the mouth of a female PCSO.
Anthony Taylor, 40, was locked up at Newport Magistrates' Court following the incident on Bethcar Street in Ebbw Vale last month.
The defendant was sent to prison for six months after he pleaded guilty to the common assault of an emergency worker on August 15.
Taylor, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a concurrent term of six weeks in jail after he admitted failing to surrender to bail on September 3.
He has “a flagrant disregard for court orders”, it was heard.
The defendant was ordered to pay the PCSO £100 compensation.
