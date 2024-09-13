The report, released by WPI Economics in collaboration with Carers Wales and funded by the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, reveals that 26 per cent of unpaid carers in Wales are living below the poverty line.

This figure is significantly higher than the 20 per cent poverty rate among the non-carer population.

The report, titled Poverty and Financial Hardship of Unpaid Carers in Wales, provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors contributing to financial hardship among the 311,000 unpaid carers in Wales.

These individuals provide essential care to family members and friends, yet many struggle with low incomes, high housing costs, and inadequate social security support.

The report highlights that many carers are forced to reduce their working hours or leave employment entirely due to their caring responsibilities, exacerbating their financial difficulties.

Unaffordable housing is also a major concern for carers, contributing to the financial pressures they face and forcing them to live in unsuitable homes.

In response to these findings, the report outlines several urgent policy recommendations for the Welsh Government.

These include the development of an Action and Implementation Plan to address the gaps between the rhetoric of the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014 and the reality faced by unpaid carers.

Rob Simkins, head of policy and public affairs of Carers Wales, said: "The findings of this report clearly show the need for urgent action.

"Unpaid carers in Wales provide invaluable care, often at great cost to their own health and wellbeing, as well as their own finances.

"It is essential that both the Welsh and UK Governments, as well as local authorities across Wales, take swift and decisive action to better support unpaid carers."

Chris Kemp-Philp, an unpaid carer for more than 40 years from Newport, said: "It's hard to believe that we're left behind with such little support and expected to just continue caring."

The report also calls for reforms at the UK Government level, including a review of Carer’s Allowance and other social security benefits to ensure they provide adequate support for carers.