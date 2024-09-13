Friday features a talk for those who have been drawn to an indie disco while Sunday finishes with a test of knowledge of one of TV’s biggest shows.

SOMETHING FOR THE WEEKEND

OASIS have been back in the headlines this summer and the 90s nostalgia will continue in Newport on Friday night.

Its fair to assume that the scramble for tickets won’t quite be as fierce at Cwtsh in Stow Hill but it promises to be an enlightening evening for a good cause.

Music journalist Neil Collins will give a talk about his new book ‘International Velvet: How Wales Conquered the Charts in the Nineties’.

The book has a chapter on Newport and the iconic TJs, mentioning well-known characters from the city such as Sam Dabb of Le Pub and the Corn Exchange and Dean Beddis of Kriminal Records.

The talk starts at 7.30pm with admission costing £3, and all proceeds going to Cwtsh.

Risca Food FEASTIVAL (Image: CCB)

FANTASTIC FEASTS

The first Risca Food FEASTival is being held on Saturday at Tredegar Park in the town.

“Featuring a whole load of tasty treats, cookery demonstrations from celebrity chef Dean Edwards, funfair rides and plenty of other activities to sink your teeth into, it’s certainly one not to miss,” promises the press release.

Edwards will be doing three 45-minute cookery demonstrations, each followed by a short meet-and-greet and book-signing session.

There will be stalls, street food and attractions for youngsters.

The event is organised by Caerphilly County Borough Council and runs from 10am to 4pm.

TOP TRIBUTES

Spectators will Come Together at Newport’s Riverfront while they are Dancing on the Ceiling at Cwmbran’s Congress Theatre on Saturday night.

The Magic of the Beatles is at the Riverfront for The Shake It Up Baby Tour.

“The incredible cast not only look and sound like John, Paul, George, and Ringo, they generate the famed excitement of The Beatles – even including the Fab Four’s unique sense of humour,” reads the promotion.

“Enjoy She Loves You, A Hard Day’s Night, Help!, I Feel Fine, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude, Here Comes the Sun, Get Back and more.”

The event starts at 7.30pm with tickets from £30.50.

In Cwmbran, the hits will come in a celebration of music by Lionel Richie and the Commodores in ‘Lionel’.

“Following his appearances with Lionel Richie himself on ITV’s ‘Sunday Night at The Palladium’ and the ‘Graham Norton Show’ for the BBC, Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance in this high-octane show,” reads the promotion.

The performance starts at 7.30pm with tickets costing £25.

STARK WARNING

Which season is coming? A: Autumn. B: Winter.

Fans of a Game of Thrones can test their knowledge at a special edition Le Pub Quiz in Newport from 7.30pm on Sunday.

There will be a cash prize for the winners and a prize for the best team name.

It comes the night after the venue hosts a performance by Mr Bewlay (£5 or £10 on the door) as part of the ‘Against All Reason’ EP.