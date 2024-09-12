Next-door to the well-established and popular site 'Le Pub', stands the newest addition to Newport's High Street, Tan's Bar.

Owner of Tan's, Tania Sultana, got the keys for Tan's Bar in July and started work straight away, giving the place a much needed facelift ready for their grand opening next Friday, September 20.

"On our launch day there will be free snacks and all pints will be just £2.50 to celebrate," said Tania.

"I know that so many Newport people loved the pub for what it was before, Bar Amber, and I hope they know they will be just as welcome here. We would love for them to return."

"Even though we are not a sports bar as such, we will be showing all live games on Sky Sports.

"Plus we have a range of draught beers including ales and ciders for competitive prices.

"There will also be a cocktail menu, as well as plenty of spirits and wines and soft drinks to choose from."

"We even have a function room that can be hired out free-of-charge."

Once Tania and her team get up and running they hope to host themed nights on the weekends and get traders in making food.

For example, African themed weekends will see African artists performing and African foods on offer.

Some events will be dedicated to DJs or music from a certain genre or period of time.

Tania is no stranger to the pub industry. She is also the owner of the Ship and Pilot pub in Pill.

After getting her degree in accounting, Tania became a full-time accountant, pub owner and mother-of-two all at the same time.

"I love the challenge of being a business owner, especially in this industry," she said.

"Newport has got a lot to offer in my opinion, even though it seems lots of businesses are closing down just as I am opening up."

Tan's Bar will be open seven days a week from 12pm until late.

In the daytime customers can expect the usual pub atmosphere and then in the late evening it will turn into more of a club or bar like setting.

When asked, why Newport? Tania said: "One of the best parts of Newport for me, is the people."

"Please come along to our grand opening, on Friday, September 20. Customers will enjoy a bunch of deals, cheap pints and a DJ."