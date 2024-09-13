CASEY THOMAS, 31, of Fair View, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACK ELLIOTT ANDERSON, 31, of Fairfax Road, Newport must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on February 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HEIDI THATCHER, 35, of The Avenue, Govilon, Monmouthshire must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool between the Horse and Jockey and McDonald’s roundabout on February 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

COREY JONES, 28, of King Alfreds Road, Chepstow was banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the Wye Valley Link Road on March 2.

He was fined £533 and ordered to pay a £213 surcharge and £85 costs.

NATHAN SHEEN, 48, of Tenby Close, Newport must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the B4591 in Risca on February 21.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA JENKINS, 31, of Pritchard Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM VERS, 54, of Little Hervells Court, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STELICA IOANVICI, 27, of Morgan Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MALCOLM TERRELL, 57, of Cromwell Road, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.