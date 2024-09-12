Stow Park Nursing Home, located at 31 Stow Park Avenue in Newport, received top marks for food hygiene following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency on August 27, 2024.

In their report, the inspectors awarded scores of 'Good' to the care home and it's staff.

Stow Park Nursing Home has been awarded a '5' in food hygiene (Image: Food Standards Agency)

The staff at the home were able to demonstrate good knowledge and management of food safety, with the appropriate checks in place to do so.

The inspection team also found that there was 'good' hygienic handling of food, which includes preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

The report found that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene, were maintained to a good standard.

Stow Park Nursing Home is located on Stow Park Avenue (Image: Google Maps)

Stow Park Nursing Home have been contacted for a statement on the rating.

