A NURSING home in Newport has been awarded a '5,' the highest rating possible in their most recent food hygiene inspection report.
Stow Park Nursing Home, located at 31 Stow Park Avenue in Newport, received top marks for food hygiene following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency on August 27, 2024.
In their report, the inspectors awarded scores of 'Good' to the care home and it's staff.
The staff at the home were able to demonstrate good knowledge and management of food safety, with the appropriate checks in place to do so.
The inspection team also found that there was 'good' hygienic handling of food, which includes preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
The report found that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene, were maintained to a good standard.
Stow Park Nursing Home have been contacted for a statement on the rating.
What is the food hygiene rating scheme
The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. We run the scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
What the rating covers
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.
This includes:
-
handling of food
-
how food is stored
-
how food is prepared
-
cleanliness of facilities
-
how food safety is managed
The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors:
-
quality of the food
-
customer service
-
culinary skill
-
presentation
-
comfort
View the food hygiene rating and report on the Food Standards Agency website.
