POLICE have located a man from Newbridge that was recalled to prison after breaching his licence.
Daniel Carpenter, 43, from Newbridge breached his licence conditions after being released from prison and police launched an appeal to find him.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We recently appealed for information to find 43-year-old Daniel Carpenter, from the Pantside area, who had been recalled to prison.
"He has now been found and arrested.
"Thank you for sharing our appeal."
