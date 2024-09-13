The Bevan Foundation has urged the government to increase support for low-income families in line with inflation.

The government manages several means-tested grants and allowances, known as 'Welsh benefits'.

These include Free School Meals, the School Essentials Grant, and the Education Maintenance Allowance.

While the government is working to make these benefits more accessible through a new Welsh Benefits System, the foundation has warned that the full potential of the initiative will only be realised if the government commits to increasing the eligibility thresholds and cash values of these benefits in line with inflation.

The foundation's director, Dr Winckler, said: "The work already ongoing in Welsh Government to establish a Welsh Benefits System has the potential to be a game changer for low-income families across the nation.

"However, if the Welsh Government is committed to tackling poverty and inequality, to making work pay and to improving the health, wellbeing and educational attainment of the people of Wales then it must also commit to increasing Welsh benefits in line with inflation."

Research by the foundation has highlighted the impact of the government's decision not to adjust the value and eligibility criteria of most Welsh benefits in line with inflation.

The School Essentials Grant and Free School Meals in secondary schools have been particularly affected.

Dr Steffan Evans, the foundation's head of policy (poverty), added: "To be eligible for a Free School Meal in secondary school or the School Essentials Grant, a family would have to be £1,785 a year poorer than in 2019.

"This means that no working parent as per the Welsh Government's own definition is able to access either scheme."

The foundation has called on the government to increase the eligibility thresholds and cash values of all Welsh benefits at least in line with inflation in the 2025/26 budget and beyond.

Dr Evans added: "The Welsh Government's decision to not uprate the majority of these benefits in line with inflation has put a 'silent squeeze' on Wales' low-income families.

"They must make sure that they don't repeat this mistake this autumn."