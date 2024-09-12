Emergency services were called to the site of a crash on the Coldra roundabout in Newport, on Wednesday, September 11, at around 7.15pm.

Gwent Police confirmed that the incident involved two cars, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment as a result.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Coldra roundabout was the site of the incident on Wednesday. (Image: Google Maps)

A Gwent Police spokesperson, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision at the Coldra roundabout, Newport, at around 7.15pm on Wednesday 11 September.

"Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved two cars.

"Two people were taken to hospital for treatment; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

At the time, drivers were advised to avoid the area and find different routes, with diversions in place.

❌ Avoid the area ❌



ℹ We're currently dealing with a road traffic collision on The Coldra, Newport. ℹ



Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/M6tXoC2myS — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 11, 2024

Gwent Police confirmed that the road had reopened at around 10.15pm on Wednesday.

