Ruth Amos, 34, and Shawn Brown, 33, from Sheffield, who run a YouTube channel called Kids Invent Stuff, created the unusually large toothbrush after a suggestion from 11-year-old fan George.

The "world’s largest" electric toothbrush, which measures 6ft 7in long (2.008 metres), took around five days to create and will take its place in the 2025 edition of the well-known record book.

The new edition includes 2,115 records following a year which saw tens of thousands of applicants try their luck.

Available from September 12, it marks the beginning of Guinness World Records’ 70th anniversary celebrations.

Among the record-breaking skippers, skateboarders and collectors is Olga Jones, 45, from Reading, whose dogs Bonnie and Simba have a knack for the extraordinary.

The pooches boast the fastest time to complete 10 side leapfrog jumps by two dogs, doing so in 16.78 seconds.

Simba meanwhile holds the record for the most clothes hung on a washing line by a dog in one minute, with 17 items.

Other featured records include the largest hands and feet on a teenager (Eric Kilburn Jr, USA, hands: 9.13in, feet: 13.50in) and the heaviest single repetition weighted pull-up in a wheelchair (32.60kg) held by Adnan Almousa Alfermli from Syria.

“As the world's unrivalled authority on record-breaking achievement, our role is to celebrate the world's best, to inspire ordinary people and to entertain and inform,” explains the Guinness World Record website.

“For these reasons, we do not pay record-breakers for their achievements or for carrying out a record title attempt.”

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief at Guinness World Records, commented: “This new edition – fully revised and updated with 1,000-plus images – acknowledges our platinum anniversary while continuing the annual tradition of reporting on all of the latest record-breaking achievements.

“Over the past year, we’ve reviewed nearly 30,000 applications, and the result is a book packed with thousands of awesome facts and feats for the whole family to enjoy.”