Over the next few weeks, Tesco is offering its customers the chance to claim double Clubcard points every time they send a parcel with Evri.

The supermarket has partnered with the parcel courier service from September 9 until September 30.

Those with a Clubcard who send a parcel within the above dates will receive two points per £1 spent, instead of the usual one point per £1 spent.

On the Evri website, it explains: “We’re celebrating 50 years of delivering for you by doubling the Tesco Clubcard points you can collect in September!

“For every £1 you spend on Evri.com, you can now collect 2 Clubcard points – double what you could get with us as standard! So, the more parcels you send, the more points you can enjoy for using Tesco’s rewards and discounts.

“This offer is only available between Monday 9th and 30th September. Book your delivery on Evri.com to start collecting extra points before you miss out!”

How to claim double Tesco Clubcard points with Evri

So, how does it work?

If you want to send your next parcel with Evri to make the most of Tesco’s limited-time Clubcard offer until the end of the month, the supermarket shares:

Use the 'Send a parcel' button (on the Tesco website) to go to evri.com Follow the send process At the basket stage, enter your Clubcard number, check it's correct and see the points you'll collect Complete payment to collect your points

As an example of how the latest Tesco Clubcard scheme works, sending a £3 parcel means you will get six points, or sending an item off for £6 will allow you to receive 12 points.

Evri says your points will be credited within 14 days of a “successful purchase”.

Find more information on the Tesco and Evri websites.