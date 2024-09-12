Gwent Police has confirmed that a 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment after a car crash on Chapel Lane in Cwmbran, which took place at around 7pm on Wednesday, September 11.

A spokesperson for the force, said her injuries "are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

Chapel Lane in Cwmbran, the site of the incident (Image: Google Maps)

Gwent Police issued the following statement: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Chapel Lane, Cwmbran, at around 7pm on Wednesday 11 September.

"Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and the fire and rescue service.

"The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment; her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Chapel Lane, Croesyceiliog. 🚨



Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.



Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ImS74XIifg — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 11, 2024

"The road, which was closed for a short time, has since reopened."

If you have more information regarding this incident, get in touch with the Newsdesk on newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk