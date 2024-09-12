A 60-YEAR-OLD pedestrian has been taken to hospital for treatment after a crash in Cwmbran on Wednesday night.
Gwent Police has confirmed that a 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment after a car crash on Chapel Lane in Cwmbran, which took place at around 7pm on Wednesday, September 11.
A spokesperson for the force, said her injuries "are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."
Gwent Police issued the following statement: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Chapel Lane, Cwmbran, at around 7pm on Wednesday 11 September.
"Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and the fire and rescue service.
"The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment; her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 11, 2024
🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Chapel Lane, Croesyceiliog. 🚨
Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ImS74XIifg
"The road, which was closed for a short time, has since reopened."
If you have more information regarding this incident, get in touch with the Newsdesk on newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here