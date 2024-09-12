CB Refrigeration Ltd has applied for planning permission for a two-storey office extension, car park and service yard at a warehouse in the estate’s South Road.

The premises was previously a storage unit and donation point for the children’s charity Snap Cymru.

According to documents submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council, work to develop the site started in mid-June and is ongoing.

Read more: Paralysed man conquers Mount Kilimanjaro challenge

A planning statement, submitted by agent Sean Hannaby, of Hannaby Planning Solutions Ltd, said his clients had “considerably expanded in the last eight years to the point where they are outgrowing their existing accommodation in the Bedwas House Industrial Estate”.

The firm, which supplies, installs, and maintains air conditioning and refrigeration systems nationwide, “wishes to remain in the local area where the majority of the workforce is based”, he added.

Mr Hannaby said the South Road site is “one of the relatively few suitable premises available” but is “a little tired” and needs internal and external renovations.

The new home will help the company “achieve further growth over the next few years” and continue to provide a reported 34 jobs.

The bid for planning permission is partly retrospective, but if granted will also allow the firm to complete the works it has already started at the new site.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0628/RET.