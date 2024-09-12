THE Gwent Coroner's Service, located in Newport, has confirmed that an inquest will be held in March, investigating the death of a 1-month old baby from Ebbw Vale.

Ilias Lucifer Onuris Callaghan was born in Ebbw Vale on April 16, 2024.

Baby Callaghan sadly passed away on June 8, 2024.

The cause of Ilias' death is not yet known.

An inquest looking into the death is scheduled to be held on March 11, 2025.