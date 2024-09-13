“Functioning alcoholic” Kristian Morris had taken his then girlfriend’s red Volkswagen Golf without her permission before being pursued through the streets of his hometown of Risca.

Dominie Patel, prosecuting, said the 36-year-old defendant had been spotted driving on the wrong side of the road at around 11pm on Friday, July 5.

Officers pursued him with father-of-three Morris driving through a red light, speeding at 80mph in a 20mph zone before reaching 100mph in a 30mph zone.

He was arrested after he crashed into railings outside St Mary’s Church with £1,400 worth of damage being caused to the car.

Morris is no longer in a relationship with the woman, Newport Crown Court was told.

The defendant, of Fairview Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink-driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Morris has five previous convictions for 11 offences.

These include dangerous driving, drink-driving and failing to stop after an accident in 2012, although he has not troubled the courts in nine years.

Ed Mitchard representing Morris said: “My client is a functioning alcoholic.”

The defendant has a full-time job working for a recycling firm with his lawyer adding: “There are children who are dependent on the stability of his employment.”

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told Morris: “I'm sure you have reflected on what sort of an example you are setting for your children.”

He said he was prepared to suspend his prison sentence because of there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

The defendant was jailed for 14 months that were suspended for 18 months.

Morris will have to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and he was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement for nine months.

He was banned from driving for two years and must pass an extended driving test if he wants to apply for a driving licence.

The defendant must pay the victim £1,400 in compensation for the damage caused to the Golf and will also have to pay a £187 surcharge and £150 costs.