POLICE have found the 28-year-old man from Caerphilly that was recalled to prison after breaching his licence, more than a month after their initial appeal to locate his whereabouts.
Liam Skym, 28, of Energlyn in the Caerphilly area, was released from prison on Wednesday, July 17 of this year, after serving a sentence of one year and four months for dangerous driving.
The appeal for his whereabouts was launched at the beginning of August 2024.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today (Thursday, September 12), Gwent Police said: "We previously appealed for information to find Liam Skym, 28, who had breached his licence conditions and was recalled to prison.
"He has since been arrested."
