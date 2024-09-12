Liam Skym, 28, of Energlyn in the Caerphilly area, was released from prison on Wednesday, July 17 of this year, after serving a sentence of one year and four months for dangerous driving.

The appeal for his whereabouts was launched at the beginning of August 2024.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today (Thursday, September 12), Gwent Police said: "We previously appealed for information to find Liam Skym, 28, who had breached his licence conditions and was recalled to prison.

"He has since been arrested."