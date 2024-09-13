RAIL passengers travelling to various parts of Wales and England can now pay for extra legroom on a select number of services.
Transport for Wales has introduced a new class of service on the Marches line from Newport to Crewe and Manchester.
Known as 'Standard Plus', it is a more comfortable seat with extra legroom compared to the standard class of seats.
Standard Plus is available on some of the newer Class 197 three-carriage trains operating on the service.
Travellers can purchase the upgrade only on the train.
They can check the availability through the conductor and pay 25 per cent extra on the price of the standard ticket.
The upgrades are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Railcard discounts will be applicable on the upgrade price.
According to Transport for Wales, the service has also been introduced in many routes on the network. The service includes:
North Wales Coast Line: Crewe - Holyhead
South Wales Mainline: Swansea - Severn Tunnel Junction
West Wales Lines: Swansea - Fishguard, Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock
Shrewsbury - Birmingham
Cambrian Line: Aberystwyth/Pwllheli - Shrewsbury
This service is different from the First class available on the Mark 4 trains running from Cardiff to Manchester and Holyhead.
