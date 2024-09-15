Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise teams and individuals in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Gavin Thompson, editor of the South Wales Argus, which is organising the awards, said: “I’m very grateful to our sponsors, including USW, for enabling us to stage the South Wales Health & Care Awards again this year.

"Together we will continue to shine a light and to honour all those incredible Health & Care workers both at individual and team level, those that are at the heart of our communities.

"We want to celebrate all those that have risen to the challenge of the past few months, overcoming adversity, showing tremendous strength, courage, compassion, and tenacity.

"We want to share your story and create a permanent record of all those incredible achievements. Showcasing both teams and individuals."

This year, there are 15 awards categories. You now have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you believe would make worthy winners.

Those that enter may have recently submitted entries to, for example, the NHS Wales Awards or the Welsh Ambulance Awards.

The closing date for nominations is Sunday, September 29.

There are limited sponsorship opportunities available for the awards. To find out more, contact lynsey.hughes@localiq.co.uk.

Awards Categories

This year, there are 15 awards categories, ranging from 'Unpaid Carer of the Year', to 'GP Practice of the Year'.

This year’s categories are:

Outstanding Achievement Award; sponsored by the University of South Wales;

The Care Hero Award;

Carer in the Home Award;

Excellence in Nursing Award;

Fundraiser of the Year Award;

Care Home of the Year Award;

Team of the Year Award;

Best Place to Work Award;

GP Practice of the Year Award;

GP of the Year, sponsored by The Tovey Brothers;

Oral Health Care Professional of the Year Award;

Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by the Monmouthshire Freemasons;

Unpaid Carer Award;

Hospital Worker of the Year Award;

Emergency Services 'Blue Light' Hero of the Year Award, sponsored by the Trade Centre Wales;

Nominate those who have gone above and beyond, here: https://bit.ly/3TngDXW