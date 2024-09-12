Cyclist Martin Skinner, 61, from Newport was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on Caerleon Road at around 4.20pm on Monday, January 1.

An 84-year-old man has been charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving in a Vauxhall Astra.

Pensioner Terence Bunnett, of Brangwyn Crescent, Newport is due to appear before the city’s magistrates’ court on Monday, September 16.

Following his death, Mr Skinner’s family paid tribute to him.

He was described as someone who was fond of music with Queen and Pink Floyd his favourite bands.

In a statement, his family said: "Martin was kind and caring with a good sense of humour, he loved and doted on Ruth, his wife of 28 years.

"Martin and Ruth moved to Newport from Brighton 12 years ago to be closer to their family and grandchildren.

"He was an animal lover and loved his dogs and Rio, his parrotlet.

"Martin was a 'rocker' at heart and enjoyed listening to music, especially Queen and Pink Floyd.

"He enjoyed socialising and will be sadly missed by all his friends and family."