The new store, which can be found next to Shoe Zone in Friars Walk, will open on Saturday 14, 2024.

The company, which was first established in 2012 has become a staple shop in shopping centres and retail parks across England.

Dan Williams, deputy manager at the Cwmbran store, said: “There is a really great atmosphere here.

“This will be the second store in Wales for the company to open. We have plans for more stores across Wales, but we are not yet able to reveal the locations.”

Two job vacancies for the Store Manager and Deputy Manager for the Newport store were advertised in a Facebook posted on September 5, 2024.

The deputy manager of the Cwmbran store confirmed the roles have now been filled and the team is ready for the opening.

Read more

Last month, the first Cards Direct store in Wales officially opened in M Cwmbran shopping centre.

The greetings card retailer replaced the former occupant, Mountain Warehouse, which relocated to Cwmbran Retail Park.

The shop offers a wide variety of card choices for any and every occasion and has small gifts including chocolates – such as Toblerone and Cadbury’s Dairy Milk.

There is also a full party decorations section, which sells balloons, cake candles, badges, and gift wrap.

You can follow for updates on opening times and keep up to date with offers by liking and following their Facebook page.