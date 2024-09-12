Discussing the sad passing, Sandra Chalmers said: "Announcing the passing of a true icon #KennethCope.

"An absolute joy to work with and an honour to have known. A true gentleman in show business RIP."

Announcing the passing of a true icon #KennethCope An absolute joy to work with and an honour to have known. A true gentleman in show business RIP pic.twitter.com/Z5YPbTpvIc — Sandra Chalmers (@sancha50) September 12, 2024

Cope's family also released a statement reading: “It is with great sadness the family wish to announce the passing of Kenneth Cope 14/04/1931 – 11/09/2024.

“Ken passed away yesterday peacefully in his sleep with his wife and family by his side.

“An incredible icon of British TV and film known famously for his role as Marty Hopkirk in Randall and Hopkirk, Jed Stone in Coronation Street as well as part of the Carry On team.

"His career spans six decades and contributed to some of the most iconic moments in British culture. Ken was a proud native Liverpudlian and a loyal supporter of Everton Football Club.

“He began his career in theatre quickly picking up many film and TV roles. He was a natural comedy actor and was a main contributor to the comedy series That Was The Week That Was and swiftly became a regular figure across the acting industry.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing and ask that his family are given privacy at this time. He is survived by his loving wife Renny Lister and his children Nick, Mark and Martha."

Born in 1931, the English actor and scriptwriter is best known for his role as Jed Stone in Coronation Street.

The Liverpool-born star was also a key member of the Carry On team, appearing in several movies.

Mr Cope first began playing character roles in the mid-1950s. Between 1961 and 1966, he gained much attention for his role as Jed Stone on the cobbles.

In 2008, he famously made his return to Coronation Street, coming back to the show after a 42-year absence.

He played a key role in a storyline involving property developer Tony Gordon.

The character remained on-screen for several months before being written out again. This marked Kenneth's final acting appearance.