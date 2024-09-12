DJ Charlie Sloth blasted a bottle of the 'cosmic berries' booze into Space but then had to hunt around a field to find where it crash landed before he could enjoy it.

The former Radio One DJ strapped the flavoured Au Vodka bottle to a giant helium balloon with a GPS tracker before releasing it into the sky from a field in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Footage of the stunt, posted on Thursday, August 29, shows the bottle gliding '21 miles' through the clouds while providing an impressive view of Earth below.

Watch as bottle of AU Vodka shoots through sky and up to space

The influencer got into a car and tracked the golden bottle before the balloon popped in the planet's stratosphere.

When it fell to Earth the GPS tracker broke and the bottle became separated from the device, forcing Charlie to search through a field in the East Riding of Yorkshire for around an hour before finding it.

When he located the bottle of vodka, the excited international DJ said :“It's so cold, oh my”.

He then opened the bottle and mixed it with lemonade before declaring it tastes “out of this world”.

Charlie says he ‘thought he was going crazy' while looking for the bottle but claims it was all worth it when he got to taste vodka that had been to Space.

The video has been liked more than 7,000 times with social media users claiming the 70cl of alcohol 'really is cosmic now'.

The Au Vodka bottle was launched into Space and returned cold (Image: Kennedy News/Au Vodka)

Charlie said: “As things go, it's quite a long-winded way of ensuring your drink is perfectly chilled so it's not something I'm going to make a habit of.

“But we just couldn't resist combining cosmic with our premium five-times distilled vodka.

“We just wanted to see if it would taste any different when it came down to Earth, but when we launched it we were worried we'd never see the bottle again.

“It was really exciting to follow it with the GPS and when it popped we had to move quickly to make sure we could get to the landing site.

“After all that work, we couldn't believe it when the GPS signal died and the bottle itself detached from the rest of the device but luckily we knew what field it was in.

“We spent about an hour walking around looking out for the bottle's golden glow in the long grass and thought we were going to go crazy.

Recommended reading:

“Luckily we spotted it and when I touched it I couldn't believe how cold it was.

“I didn't notice any difference when I tried it but maybe that's because it truly does have a cosmic taste."

The post has more than 80 comments and is captioned 'sending Au Vodka into space'.

One viewer commented: "It's really cosmic now."

Another said: "Galactic juice."