As part of Pensions Awareness Week, HMRC is urging tens of thousands of people to check if they are eligible to boost their state pension.

Some parents who claimed Child Benefit before 2000 are missing out on State Pension payments they are entitled to because of gaps in their National Insurance records.

HMRC is urging those affected, who are mainly women at, or approaching, State Pension age, to check for gaps in their National Insurance record and top up their State Pension for free.

Home Responsibilities Protection (HRP) was applied to the National Insurance (NI) records of those who claimed Child Benefit between 1978 and 2000, to protect their State Pension.

It reduced the number of qualifying years a person with caring responsibilities needed to receive the full basic State Pension. It was replaced by National Insurance credits in 2010.

However, if someone claimed Child Benefit before May 2000 and did not provide their NI Number on their claim, HRP may not have been applied and their State Pension entitlement could have been affected.

HMRC and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) are working to identify those people affected and encourage them to make a claim for HRP so their records can be amended.

James Murray, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, said: “The State Pension is the foundation of state support for people in retirement. We are urging people to check their National Insurance records to make sure they will receive the pension they deserve.”

HMRC has already written to 257,000 pensioners who could have HRP missing from their NI record and is now contacting those under State Pension age to encourage them to use our eligibility checker. Customers do not need to wait for the letter before they make a claim.

Emma Reynolds, Minister for Pensions, said: “The Government’s priority is to ensure pensioners have security and dignity in retirement. I strongly encourage anyone who thinks they are missing out to check their eligibility and apply for Home Responsibilities Protection – taking just a few minutes out of your day now could mean a boost to your retirement.”