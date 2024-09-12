Arthur Jenkins Care and Nursing Home is set to close in three months amid concerns from the owners over the suitability of the building to provide their quality of care.

The open letter calls on the owners, Hafod Group, to reconsider the closure, explore all possible avenues to keep it operating and provide transparency around the decision-making process.

In the open letter, Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews, Mayor of Blaenavon said: “The decision to cease the provision of residential care services at this facility is not only devastating for the residents and their families but also poses a significant threat to the well-being and cohesion of the Blaenavon community.

“For over 50 years, Arthur Jenkins Nursing Homes has been a cornerstone of care and support for some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“The home provides not just care, but also a sense of stability, familiarity, and security for its residents, many of whom have lived there for years and have strong personal and emotional ties to Blaenavon.

“The closure of this home will have a negative impact on staff, residents, their families, and the wider community.

“It will displace elderly and vulnerable individuals, forcing them to move away from their homes, familiar surroundings, and the social networks they depend on.

“This disruption is likely to cause significant distress and may lead to a deterioration in their health and well-being.

“For some, it means leaving a town where they have lived their entire lives, which can be particularly distressing for those with deep roots in Blaenavon.”

Residents and families were informed of the plans in a meeting on September 4 by the joint owners of the site, Hafod and Torfaen County Borough Council.

A spokesperson for Hafod previously explained: "Whilst we are proud of the quality of care that our team at Arthur Jenkins provides for our residents, it has become clear that the building is not suitable to deliver the quality of care we aspire to.

"We are taking every precaution in supporting our residents into their new homes. All moves will be carried out in a safe and sensitive manner in consultation with our residents’ case workers, families and advocates, the transferee home and medical advice."