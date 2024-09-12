The Welsh Government has already signed off on planning permission for the project at Cwm Ifor Farm.

If built, the solar farm could generate 20MW of energy, which is reportedly enough electricity to power 6,000 homes.

Proposed by Caerphilly County Borough Council, it could become the largest publicly-owned solar farm in Wales – although there is a possibility the project could be sold to another party.

The council’s environment committee is due to meet on Tuesday September 17 to discuss a report on the options available.

But the matter will likely be dealt with behind closed doors, because it relates to “financial and business affairs”.

“Whilst there is a need to ensure transparency and accountability of the council in its involvement with the development of this site, this must be balanced against the fact that the report contains confidential financial and business information,” said Robert Tranter, the council’s head of legal services and monitoring officer, in a report.

“Negotiations have yet to be concluded and the final decision on the option to be taken is still awaited.

“It is considered that these factors outweigh the need for the information being made public at this stage.”