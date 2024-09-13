Nick Blight, a man living in Caerleon, posted an appeal for CCTV footage after his wing mirror was stolen by ‘a couple of chavs’ that went onto his driveway and ripped it off, by snipping the wires and taking the glass.

On his home camera system, you can see the two men walking up and down the road, stopping at certain vehicles and removing the glass from their wing mirrors.

He was quoted £1500 by Audi to get them replaced.

(Image: Nick Blight)

They did not only target Mr Blight, but every single person who had parked their cars along the road Trinity View.

Others living in Caerleon, such as those living on Mill Street also woke up to the same problem.

“We had both ours taken off our Land Rover Discovery last night,” said Allison Thomas.

“We have just been to garage and the estimated bill is £2310.31, all due to electrics involved.

“These scumbags have no idea what misery their actions cause. Yes, we can go through insurance and then our insurance premium goes up through no fault of our own.”

Many were shocked and saddened at the nonchalant demeanour in which they stole the mirrors.

“I’m actually shocked they did this so blatantly to a number of cars,” said James Maloney, who’s neighbour got targeted by the same two men.

The men drove around Caerleon in a Mercedes car and seemed to be targeting more expensive vehicles such as Range Rovers, Audis and BMWs.

“If they just took the glass that would be bad enough, but they cut through the connecting wires resulting in the whole unit having to be replaced and a four-figure sum to put it right,” said Alan Davies, who is yet another victim of this ‘selfish crime.’

A spokesperson for Gwent Police has said: “We received reports of the theft of wing mirrors from cars parked in and around Trinity View, Caerleon.”

“It is believed to have happened in the early hours of Tuesday 10 September.

“Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or direct message us on social media quoting log reference 2400302807.”