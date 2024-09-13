Plans were set out earlier this year for Ysgol y Fenni to move into the former Deri View Primary building in Abergavenny which will be vacant when a new 3-19 school opens in the town.

Deri View and King Henry VIII comprehensive have already merged to form a single school but the new purpose built school hasn’t yet been completed.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Labour-led cabinet agreed to Ysgol y Fenni relocating to the 420 capacity school, which will also have 60 Meithrin nursery places, in June which prompted a statutory 28 day period for any objections to be made.

Councillor Martyn Groucutt, who has responsibility for education, said there had been no statutory objections received to the relocation and increase in the school’s capacity with two form entry from September 1, 2025.

During the six week consultation period on the proposal, which ran from January to March, 16 of 18 community responses received were considered to be in favour of the plan which was supported by school inspection body Estyn and the Gwent Education Achievement Service.

Cllr Groucutt, who represents the Abergavenny Lansdown ward, told the cabinet’s September meeting Ysgol Y Fenni had started “with a handful of pupils” in the 1990s and moving to a school with space for 420 pupils is an “excellent example of the support we are trying to provide for the development of Welsh medium education within Monmouthshire.

“It’s great news for Welsh medium education.”

Council leader, and Labour member for Llanelly Hill, Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “It’s really good news and really good to see.”

The new King Henry VIII school building isn’t expected to be completed until April 2025 which is later than originally planned.