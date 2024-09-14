BENJAMIN MICHAEL BURGOYNE, 37, of The Avenue, Govilon, Abergavenny must pay £308 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A465 in Brynmawr on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MEGAN JONES, 61, of Potter Street, Newport must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Caerleon Road on February 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALTAF HUSSAIN, 27, of Greenwood Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £1,039 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MARIO CIRPACI, 18, of Feering Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the George Street Bridge on February 21.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

CLAIRE LOUISE DODGSON, 46, of Cherry Grove, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 on February 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CALLUM BROADHEAD, 38, of Granville Street, Monmouth must pay £249 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Drybridge Street on February 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHERRY KURIAN, 38, of Jubilee Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on February 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

OLABODE ADEWUMI, 42, of Glebe Street, Newport must pay £622 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Argosy Way on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.