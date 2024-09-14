The data revealed Caerphilly is the 7th most likely place to flood in Wales with 1363mm of rainfall last year.

The most likely place to flood is Bangor with a total rainfall of 1671mm and the least likely place is Gwersyllt with 993mm.

A street in Caerphilly plagued by flooding earlier this year

In February, two Senedd Members called for action, after a street in Caerphilly was plagued by flooding for the second time in just six months.

The road on Brookside Close was slowly eroding into the nearby stream as heavy flooding became more frequent.

The road on Brookside Close

No single body is responsible for managing flood risk, it is the joint responsibility among several bodies.

If you see flooding right now the Caerphilly County Borough Council advises you to call 999.

You can report flooding or drainage issues via the Caerphilly County Borough Council website here.

The report was created by Online Marketing Surgery and Perfect Ponds by using data from Visual Crossings.

As it is nearly officially autumn, take a look at the studies' full findings to find out which areas are most likely to flood.

Top 10 areas in Wales with the most rainfall

Bangor 1671mm Newton 1562mm Aberystwyth 1473mm Tonyrefail 1398mm Barry 1373mm Aberdare 1368mm Caerphilly 1363mm Aberaman 1261mm Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen 1359mm Carmarthen 1356mm

Top 10 areas in Wales with the least rainfall