A new report has identified which places are most and least likely to flood in Wales by looking at total rainfall data from last year.
The data revealed Caerphilly is the 7th most likely place to flood in Wales with 1363mm of rainfall last year.
The most likely place to flood is Bangor with a total rainfall of 1671mm and the least likely place is Gwersyllt with 993mm.
A street in Caerphilly plagued by flooding earlier this year
In February, two Senedd Members called for action, after a street in Caerphilly was plagued by flooding for the second time in just six months.
The road on Brookside Close was slowly eroding into the nearby stream as heavy flooding became more frequent.
No single body is responsible for managing flood risk, it is the joint responsibility among several bodies.
If you see flooding right now the Caerphilly County Borough Council advises you to call 999.
You can report flooding or drainage issues via the Caerphilly County Borough Council website here.
The report was created by Online Marketing Surgery and Perfect Ponds by using data from Visual Crossings.
As it is nearly officially autumn, take a look at the studies' full findings to find out which areas are most likely to flood.
Top 10 areas in Wales with the most rainfall
-
Bangor 1671mm
-
Newton 1562mm
-
Aberystwyth 1473mm
-
Tonyrefail 1398mm
-
Barry 1373mm
-
Aberdare 1368mm
-
Caerphilly 1363mm
-
Aberaman 1261mm
-
Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen 1359mm
-
Carmarthen 1356mm
Top 10 areas in Wales with the least rainfall
-
Gwersyllt 993mm
-
Mold 976mm
-
Buckley 921mm
-
Connah’s Quay 912mm
-
Rhyl 1008mm
-
Flint 1008mm
-
Prestatyn 1058mm
-
Denbigh 1097mm
-
Swansea 1187mm
-
Haverfordwest 1227mm
