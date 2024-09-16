If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Jac James Flower (Image: Supplied)

Welcoming three new arrivals this week, starting with Jac James Flower who was born 11 days early at The Grange University Hospital on August 15.

Parents Elizabeth and Marc Flower expressed gratitude to the hospital staff, saying: "A big thank you to all the staff involved in our care throughout the pregnancy and delivery!"

He weighed 6lb 70z and has joined his parents and siblings Libby, 15, and Thomas, 10, at home in Abertillery.

Nova Morgan Biggs (Image: Supplied)

Next up, Nova Morgan Biggs, who arrived at The Grange University Hospital two weeks early on August 6, after a labour of 24 hours.

Nova will join parents Allhana Campbell and Wayne Biggs and older siblings Emily and Ozzy in Cwmbran.

Oliver Angus Verrier (Image: Supplied)

Finally, the force was strong with Oliver Angus Verrier.

He arrived swiftly at The Grange University Hospital on May 4, Star Wars Day.

Parents Shelby Verrier and Sam Verrier from Blackwood, said: "Very quick birth after being induced the day before.

"Taken to labour ward at 8.30am and Oliver was born by 9.30am."

Oliver is their first child.

All children and parents are doing well.