Noel and Liam Gallagher announced last month they had put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming Oasis' long-awaited reunion after 15 years.

Making the announcement, the brothers said: “The great wait is over" before revealing a 2025 UK and Ireland tour which will include dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Extra dates have been added since, after tickets sold out within a day of going on sale earlier in September.

Controversial 'dynamic pricing' led to the price of standard tickets for the Oasis' Live '25 tour more than doubling from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster.

But it's not just ticket prices that have shot up for the Oasis gigs, but accommodation costs as well.

Airbnb prices in Cardiff skyrocket for Oasis dates

A new study, conducted by QR Code Generator, has looked at the availability and cost of Airbnb accommodation in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin on the Oasis Live '25 tour dates.

It's not great news for those attending the Cardiff shows at Principality Stadium on July 4 and 5, 2025.

The average price of an Airbnb in Cardiff, according to AirDNA, is usually £127 per night.

However, during Oasis' tour date on July 4, that figure spikes to £1,601 - an increase of 1,161%.

As for availability, there are only 210 Airbnb properties still up for grabs on July 4 in Cardiff (at the time of publication).

While on July 5, there are 241 Airbnb sites still available at an average price of £1,479 per night.

These figures make Cardiff the most difficult place, out of all the locations Oasis are touring in the UK and Ireland, to find affordable accommodation, according to QR Code Generator.

The companies CEO, Marc Porcar said: “The data shows some pretty extreme variation in accommodation costs, with Cardiff topping the list of the most expensive cities.

"Unfortunately, fans attending the Cardiff shows will be paying around 1,065% more than those going to the London shows, where availability is far better and prices more reasonable.

“The big price differences across cities mean fans will need to be smart about booking."

Hotel prices don't seem to be much better, according to people on X (formerly Twitter).

One user posted: "Hotels in Cardiff charging nearly a grand a night for the Oasis gigs next July. Wtaf like."

Another fan added: "Over a grand to stay in a hotel in Cardiff the night oasis are playing, I’ll sleep on the streets ta."

While another commented that with the prices, they might turn their apartment into an Airbnb for two nights.

The Cardiff local posted: "Seriously considering making my apartment available on Airbnb for the Oasis gig in Cardiff next year.

"Hotels charging almost £1k for 1 night."

Seriously considering making my apartment available on Airbnb for the Oasis gig in Cardiff next year.

Experts share advice on booking accommodation for Oasis shows

If you are still looking for accommodation for any of the Oasis shows, the experts at QR Code Generator said there were a few things to consider.

Mr Porcar said: "Our advice is to book early to lock in lower prices before they increase even more as we get closer to the tour dates.

“It’s also worth looking at places a bit outside the city center, where you might find cheaper options, even if it means a slightly longer journey.

“Don’t forget to check out alternatives like hostels or budget hotels—they can sometimes offer better value than Airbnbs. And if you can, consider staying for multiple nights to take advantage of discounts that many places offer for longer stays."