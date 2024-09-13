Kristian Morris took his then girlfriend’s red Volkswagen Golf without her permission before being pursued through the streets of Risca.

The “functioning alcoholic” tested for 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after being arrested by officers.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Father-of-three Morris narrowly escaped an immediate prison sentence at Newport Crown Court.

The 38-year-old, of Fairview Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca was handed a suspended jail term and banned from driving.