The Popeyes in Newport is the third one to open in Wales and is serving its lunch menu for the first time today (Friday, September 13).

Those looking to try Popeyes’ breakfast menu can sample it for the first time tomorrow (Saturday, September 14).

Their breakfast menu will be served between 9am and 11am and then their lunch menu from 11am to 10pm.

The Louisiana fried chicken comes in all shapes and sizes. You can enjoy it as wings, tenders, ‘bone in’ or most famously, inside a sandwich.

(Image: Newsquest)

They also serve wraps, and all items can come either solo or as a meal with sides options including fries, Cajun fries, gravy, mash potato, a classic American biscuit, mac and cheese, Cajun rice and coleslaw.

Customers can also treat themselves to a ‘sweet treat’ of either a milkshake, or Whippy ice cream.

Drink options aside from milkshakes include refillable soft drinks, hot coffees, iced coffee and other bottled drinks.

You can even have your food brought to your car with their ‘park and serve’ service. Customers can order on the app and then once they confirm they have arrived and are waiting, the food will be brought to their car window.

(Image: Newsquest)

"With two restaurants across South Wales already, we’re excited to expand further across the country this year, bringing the mouth-watering taste of New Orleans to an already-bustling food scene in Newport,” said Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK.

“Expanding in Wales has been key for us since we first landed in the UK, and we’re looking forward to bringing the spirit of New Orleans to Newport.

"Our recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally, and we are confident that our opening in Newport will prove just as popular.”

If you are planning on giving it a try, customers are advised to expect long queues, with ‘diners all over the country having previously queued from as early as 25 hours before opening.’

As part of their launch, Popeyes have partnered with Newport Bus to give out free chicken sandwiches to 500 passengers.

(Image: Newsquest)

Passengers travelling on selected services around Newport Retail Park on the weekend of Friday, September 20 and Sunday, September 22, will be handed a voucher to redeem a free chicken sandwich.

“Several of our popular routes serve the Retail Park with up to 7 buses an hour directly linking this shopping hub to the City Centre, Ringland and Chepstow; so, it was a no-brainer to work with Popeyes to promote their opening and bus travel to their restaurant,” said Morgan Stevens, the Operations Director at Newport Bus.

Popeyes® will be located at Unit 20, Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Gwent, NP19 4QQ, Newport which is at the entrance to the car park, next to Nando’s.