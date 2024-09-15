The first mass-organized street parties in the UK were "Peace Teas" held to celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Versailles in 1919. These events were primarily for children, and were a special treat for them to sit down for tea.

Street parties were then replicated in 1935 for the Jubilee of King George V, again in 1937 to celebrate the Coronation of King George VI, and for VE and VJ Days at the end of World War II in 1945.

The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 finally cemented the association of national and Royal moments with popular coronation street party celebrations across the UK.

Most famously, British street parties have been and still are held to celebrate many royal events, including the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Street parties can be held annually or at any time, and can be private or public events. They can take many forms and include any social or cultural activity.

British streets are usually decorated with bunting, while families come together to share food and play games. It is a community event, inclusive of your entire neighbourhood.