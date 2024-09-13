The Met Office forecasts a dry last full weekend of the astronomical autumn with the highest chance of rain at 4pm on Sunday – and that is only 20 per cent.

Friday's verdict is "sunny" while Saturday is "sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening". The theme continues on Sunday with "sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening".

Friday, September 13

4pm: Sunny intervals, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees.

7pm: Clear night, ,5 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees.

10pm: Clear night, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees.

Saturday, September 14

7am: Sunny, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 7 degrees.

10am: Sunny, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees.

1pm: Sunny, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees.

4pm: Sunny, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees.

7pm: Partly cloudy night, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees.

10pm: Partly cloudy night, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 12 degrees.

Sunday, September 15

7am: Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees.

10am: Sunny intervals,10 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees.

1pm: Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees.

4pm: Sunny intervals, 20 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees.

7pm: Partly cloudy night,10 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees.

10pm: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees.