AFTER Newport was given a soaking last weekend, hopes of getting out and about without the need for wellies are looking brighter over the coming days.
The Met Office forecasts a dry last full weekend of the astronomical autumn with the highest chance of rain at 4pm on Sunday – and that is only 20 per cent.
Friday's verdict is "sunny" while Saturday is "sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening". The theme continues on Sunday with "sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening".
Friday, September 13
4pm: Sunny intervals, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees.
7pm: Clear night, ,5 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees.
10pm: Clear night, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees.
Saturday, September 14
7am: Sunny, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 7 degrees.
10am: Sunny, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees.
1pm: Sunny, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees.
4pm: Sunny, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees.
7pm: Partly cloudy night, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees.
10pm: Partly cloudy night, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 12 degrees.
Sunday, September 15
7am: Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees.
10am: Sunny intervals,10 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees.
1pm: Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees.
4pm: Sunny intervals, 20 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees.
7pm: Partly cloudy night,10 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees.
10pm: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees.
