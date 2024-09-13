On Thursday (September 12), a written statement from Labour health minister Andrew Gwynne said the government would introduce a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising on TV and online, as well as a total ban on paid-for online ads.

It will come into force on October 1, 2025 and it's hoped the move will help tackle childhood obesity, reports the BBC.

The pre-watershed ban was included as part of Labour's manifesto during the latest general election campaign earlier this year.

Gwynne said the government wanted "to tackle the problem head on" and "without further delay".

In his statement, he added: "These restrictions will help protect children from being exposed to advertising of less healthy food and drinks, which evidence shows influences their dietary preferences from a young age."

Under the current plans for the ban, there is a two-stage approach for defining a product that is considered "less healthy".

The government has also confirmed the definitions for the products, businesses and services covered by the restrictions which begin in late 2025 - originally this was referred to as products "high in fat, salt or sugar".

However, in response to its 2022 consultation, the government said it recognised the need for "greater clarity on the scope of the restrictions", reports the BBC.

With this in mind, further guidance will be provided to explain product categories included within the junk food TV advert ban, the government said.

Certain food and drink will be exempt from the ban including baby formula, processed cereal-based foods for infants, diet replacement products, medicinal drinks and approved meal replacement products.

The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH), which works to reduce childhood obesity has described the ban as a "welcome step".

Head of policy and public affairs at the RSPH, Simon Dixon, told the BBC that childhood nutrition is "a long-term priority" that is "key to building a healthier future for the next generation".