John Sterry decided to improve his education with Torfaen council’s adult community learning (ACL) service in 2021.

Since then, he has taken numerous courses at the Powerstation in Cwmbran, including English, maths, and digital skills, and is now working towards studying psychology to become a counsellor.

Earlier this year, Mr Sterry was recognised as Torfaen ACL’s Learner of the Year at the Gwent Adult Community Learning Partnership Awards.

He is now encouraging others who may be thinking of learning a new skill or lining up a new career to sign up for a course this Adult Learners Week, running from September 9-15.

He said: "When I first started out, I never imagined how much I would grow - not just in skills, but in confidence too.

"The support and encouragement I received and continue to receive from the ACL team has been invaluable.

"I was incredibly honoured to be named Learner of the Year and I want to encourage anyone thinking about taking a course to go for it.

"No matter your age or background, there is always something new to learn, and the experience can change your life."

Torfaen adult community learning provides a range of free and paid-for courses.

They are delivered at three centres across Torfaen and range from key subjects such as English and maths to vocational courses and leisure activities, as well as weekly classes.

Councillor Joanne Gauden, Torfaen council executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: "John’s journey serves as an inspiration to others facing similar aspirations, reminding them that with perseverance and hard work, anything is possible.

"Our adult community learning service plays a crucial role in upskilling our residents, directly supporting the council’s county plan objectives and fostering a more skilled and resilient community."

The Gwent Adult Community Learning Partnership Awards were held in May.

Angela Thomas, who teaches English as a second language course and basic Spanish, picked up the Torfaen Tutor of the Year Award and the Torfaen Group of the Year Award went to the GCSE maths study group.

The Linda Bailey Hwyl Award was won by Shirley Evens, who has taken a number of adult learning courses, including GCSE maths and English, and now leads a maths study group.