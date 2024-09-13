POLICE are investigating a major crash in Newport, where a car flipped upside down on one of the city's bridges.
George Street Bridge was closed in both directions on Thursday, September 12, with traffic control operators at the site from around 5pm until approximately 9pm, This was due to a car which had flipped upside down on the road.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended a road traffic collision on George Street Bridge, Newport that was reported at around 5pm on Thursday 12 September.
"The collision involved two cars and no injuries were reported.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or direct message us on social media quoting log reference 2400305776."
There were a total of four police cars, one ambulance and a fire engine at the scene.
Diversions were in place and lanes were eventually opened to motorists.
